British company joins construction of new power plant in Azerbaijan

The British company Trans Global Projects Group (TGP) has received the right to participate in the construction of power plants in Sangachal.

As many as 22 engines of 17.2 MW each will be installed at the 400 MW station, according to the foreign media. TGP will supply them. The Trans Global Projects Group has had a presence and team in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region of Eurasia since the early 1990s.

Over the course of 90 days, TGP’s specialists worked with partners in both Turkey and Azerbaijan to plan and execute the shipment.

The transport of the gigantic engines, measuring 14m x 4.5m x 6.35m, had to be completed before the winter freeze ended the navigable season for the Volga-Don canal

The total weight of giant engines 14 meters long, 4.5 meters wide and 6.35 meters high is 295 tons.

The first batch of engines was delivered from Turkey, loaded onto three ULUS cargo ships and delivered to Baku in 10 days. The ships overcame the distance along the Volga-Don canal with a length of 2,745 km.

Start of operations of the new power plant, which will be integrated into the public power grid, is slated for 2020.

In the summer of 2017, Azerenergy announced plans to build a new power plant “Sangachal-2” with a capacity of 385 MW in the village of Sangachaly of the Garadagh district of Baku. The goal of the project is to satisfy the growing demand for electricity in Azerbaijan. The company expects to use the most advanced technological equipment during the construction of the station - more than 20 W20V50SG engines manufactured by the Finnish company Wartsila.

At present, the Sangachal thermal power plant, commissioned in December 2008, is operating in Azerbaijan. It consists of 18 units with a capacity of 16.7 megawatts each. The station uses natural gas and fuel oil as fuel. The station is mainly used to power the Sangachal terminal.