Test supplies via TANAP start

By Trend





Test supplies as part of the Phase 1 of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), started on April 15, TANAP consortium told Trend.

The consortium said this is the natural gas which will be used to test the system.

“The commercial natural gas transmission will start when TAP is ready to receive it. TANAP is ready on all levels but as long as TAP is not, there can’t be any commercial transmission of gas to the EU,” said the consortium.

Earlier, the consortium told Trend that there will be transmitted 40 million cubic meters of gas and then it will gradually rise to 85 million cubic meters.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.