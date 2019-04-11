Azerbaijan capable of making great contribution to Silk Road Economic Belt initiative

By Trend





Azerbaijan is able to make a great contribution to the implementation of China’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said.

Gurbanov made the remarks in Baku during bilateral meetings within the 34th Conference of Directors General of Railways of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways in Seoul, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

During a meeting with Sauat Mynbayev, chairman of the Kazakhstan Railways, Gurbanov spoke about the projects being implemented on the Azerbaijani railways, the work on the expansion of bilateral cooperation, as well as great potential for improving efficiency of shipment and mutual coordination within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The issues of increasing the volume of freight transportation between the Azerbaijani and Kazakh railways, prospects for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route were discussed during the meeting.

Mynbayev spoke about the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the railways of the two countries.

Another meeting was held between Gurbanov and Liu Zhenfang, deputy director general of the China Railway.

The prospects for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and its importance in the implementation of China’s "One Belt, One Road" initiative were discussed at the meeting

Gurbanov said that the Azerbaijani and Chinese governments signed the Memorandum of Understanding on joint promotion of the creation of the Silk Road Economic Belt during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to China in December 2015 which is important in terms of transport and transit cooperation.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route plays an important role in the implementation of China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative. The use of the potential of this corridor creates favorable conditions for cooperation in the economic sphere, in particular in the field of investments, trade and transit. Azerbaijan is one of the first countries which has supported China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Azerbaijan plays an important role in cargo transportation from China to Europe and in the opposite direction, while the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which runs through Azerbaijan, perfectly conforms with China’s "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Then Gurbanov spoke about Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics potential and international transport corridors.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani side is able to make a great contribution to the implementation of the "Silk Road Economic Belt" initiative, which is one of the branches of the One Belt, One Road strategy and envisages the expansion of economic ties between the countries located on the historical "Great Silk Road".

In turn, Zhenfang thanked Gurbanov for detailed information on the activity within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.