Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port to have biggest share in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector [VIDEO]

By Trend





Logistic Hub is one of the important projects in the development of the non-oil segment of the Azerbaijani economy, department head of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli told Trend as part of the project “PREZ?DENT. Müst?qillik. T?hlük?sizlik. Rifah.”

He said that the non-oil sector is developing in Azerbaijan, and the Logistic Hub is one of the biggest projects being implemented in this sphere.

“Logistic Hub implies not only the port, but also the free zone, railway, shipping, freight and transit,” he noted. “The Baku International Sea Trade Port is the center connecting all these undertakings. The implementation of these projects directly serves the development of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan.”

He added that after the second phase, which envisages bringing the transshipment potential of the Baku International Sea Trade Port to 25 million tons, as well as 500,000 containers per year in the future, the Baku port will be able to get the biggest share in the non-oil sector as the largest port not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region.

The cargo handling potential of the Baku port as part of the first phase is 15 million tons, including 100,000 containers per year. Dry cargo vessels moor at 7 berths, out of 12 existing ones, ferries moor at 2 berths, while ships of the Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax type moor at 2 more berths. One more berth is used to service the towing and auxiliary vessels of the port.