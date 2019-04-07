Azerbaijan plans to introduce face recognition system

By Trend:

In 2019, Azerbaijan is expected to implement a project for creating a face recognition system, Zakir Karimzade, the head of Audatex Azerbaijan, told Trend.

The program is being developed by the Digidentity company. Karimzade noted that this system is already used in several countries, such as Denmark, the Netherlands, and the US. Karimzade also named the UK as an example, where taxpayers use this program when submitting a tax report.

As noted by Karimzade, the system recognizes the person’s identity by checking the citizen’s identity card, and then comparing the photo in the certificate with the person himself. If it is a match, the access is granted.

He also said that this program may be very useful in Azerbaijan. In particular, Karimzade highlighted the relevance of the program for banking institutions –when opening bank accounts, for example. It may also prove useful for the tax system in identifying taxpayers.

Karimzade deems it to be especially important for the program to be introduction into the compulsory health insurance system.

In 2015, this identity management platform was introduced to government bodies of the Netherlands, and was used by the tax and customs administration and the education system for checking the identity of Dutch residents online. In 2015, the platform was used for authentication about 200 million times by 12 million citizens. The system is also tied to the national identification number of the Netherlands – the so-called Citizen Service Number (BSN). Since 2006, the program has been mandatory when filing tax forms in electronic form.