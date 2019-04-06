Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 250M AZN

By Trend





The daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 1-5 amounted to about 251 million manats, Trend reports referring to the exchange.

Most of the operations fell on placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and amounted to 249.3 million manats. In total, 2.5 million notes were placed at prices ranging from 99.4581 manats to 1,025 manats.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 1.5 million manats.

During the week, transactions on dollar bonds accounted for 42,300 dollars (71,900 manats), and 1.4 million manats on manat bonds.

All transactions on dollar bonds fell on the Azerbaijani state-owned company SOCAR, while transactions on manat bonds fell on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

In the secondary market of shares of the BSE, the volume of transactions amounted to 217,600 manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on April 6)