Over 300 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs apply for permission to use Green Corridor system

By Trend





Since February 2019, 307 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have applied for permission to use the Green Corridor customs system, the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Javad Gasimov said at the presentation of the Portal of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between State and Business in Baku, Trend reports.

So far, 193 entrepreneurs have been granted permission to use the Green Corridor system, Gasimov said.

The Green Corridor, launched on February 1, 2019, allows transporting goods through the border upon a brief declaration, which helps to speed up customs procedures and implement a more flexible and transparent customs control.

Presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business was held in Baku on April 5.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, chief consultant of the Service of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other officials took part in the presentation of the website.

The event participants discussed economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to improve the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-application system for connecting to energy supply, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.