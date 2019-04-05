Azerbaijani insurance company offers to switch to index-based agricultural insurance model

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Ateshgah Insurance company has offered to switch to the index-based agricultural insurance model, deputy director of the Ganja branch of the insurance company Orkhan Gurbanov said, Trend reports referring to the company.

Gurbanov made the remarks at the scientific-practical conference "Application of agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities" in Baku on April 4.

He stressed that nontraditional index-based insurance becomes more popular in the world practice of agrarian insurance.

“Payments on the index-based insurance model are made on the damages caused to the sown areas only in case of exceeding a certain limiting parameter,” Gurbanov added.

"An indicator of this parameter may be the precipitation during a certain period or the temperature limit,” he said. “As opposed to the traditional agricultural insurance model, administrative costs for index insurance are relatively lower. Applying such a model would be more appropriate. We can use the knowledge of other developing countries that apply the programs of individual or about 20 different types of index-based insurance."

Turkey applies the TARSIM agricultural insurance model, through which the state renders support to all farmers and farms in the form of a certain amount of insurance payments and farmers pay for additional coverage themselves.

The bill on the promotion of agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan was prepared in the second half of 2018 and is being considered by the parliament.

Presently, the state financing of agricultural insurance premiums is regulated upon the law “On Aid and Development of Agriculture in Azerbaijan”.

Besides wheat, the list of agricultural crops insured through the state budget includes barley, corn, sunflower, potatoes, sugar beets, etc.

The International Finance Corporation assisted the country’s government to develop legislation.