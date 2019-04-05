Minister: Russia considers creation of JVs with Azerbaijan as one of priorities in co-op

By Trend





Russia considers creation of joint ventures with Azerbaijan in the industrial sector as one of the priorities in cooperation, said Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov, who is in Baku, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the event timed to the arrival of a Russian business delegation in Azerbaijan.

“Russia is interested in strengthening trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan and looks forward to strengthening partnership cooperation in the near future,” the minister said.

Manturov stressed that Russian companies are actively increasing their export potential and their competence in Azerbaijan.

Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov is in Baku on a one-day visit. Representatives of more than 60 Russian companies operating in various sectors of the economy, including in the fields of agriculture, ICT, automotive engineering, chemical industry and other sectors, are together with Manturov in Baku.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan’s trade with Russia amounted to $2.55 billion in 2018, including the export of Azerbaijani products worth $665.74 million to Russia.