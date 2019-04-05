Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices slightly decreased in Azerbaijan on April 4, in comparison to the prices from a day earlier, Trendreports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 0.6715 manats to 2,197.607 manats per ounce in the country on April 4 compared to the price on April 3.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0528 manats to 25.7602 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 25.1855 manats to 1,486.3355 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 46.699 manats to 2,397.6715 manats.

Precious metals April 4, 2019 April 3, 2019 Gold XAU 2,197.607 2,198.2785 Silver XAG 25.7602 25.813 Platinum XPT 1,486.3355 1,461.15 Palladium XPD 2,397.6715 2,444.3705

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1=1.7 AZN on April 4)