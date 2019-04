By Trend





A 33-percent-decrease in the number of incoming Iranian tourists was observed in Azerbaijan in 2018, spokesman for the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade told Trend on April 3.

"The reason for this decrease was the new taxes applied in Iran,” he said. “Earlier, incoming Iranian tourists in Azerbaijan ranked third after Russian and Georgian tourists. In general, the number of Iranians traveling to other countries decreased by 50 percent."