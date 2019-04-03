Capitalization of Azerbaijan’s banking sector slightly increases

By Trend





Capitalization of Azerbaijan’s banking sector amounted to 4.24 billion manats in February 2019, which is 4.2 percent more than the figure at the beginning of the year, Trendreports with reference to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

Over the year, the capitalization of banks increased by 9.2 percent.

The special capital of banks in the reporting period amounted to 3.96 billion manats compared to 3.79 billion manats at the beginning of the year and 3.6 billion manats at the end of February last year.

The total bank reserves amounted to 282 million manats (278.7 million manats at the beginning of the year and 249.6 million manats in February 2018).

There are 30 banks in Azerbaijan, including 2 state-owned ones.