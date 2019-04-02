By Trend





EU calls for recognition of gas infrastructure’s role in decarbonization of the energy system, Trend reports citing Eurogas.

“The European Union launched the Sustainable and Smart Gas Infrastructure Declaration today, calling for recognition of the role that the gas infrastructure will play in the decarbonization of the energy system, while also identifying that gas has the characteristics to easily store energy for longer periods, transport and be more easily used by certain sectors that would be challenging to electrify,” reads a message from Eurogas.

Eurogas Secretary General, James Watson said that the European Institutions have recognized the vital role that gas plays and will play in the energy system of today and tomorrow.

This declaration is a signal that gas will be part of the solution that Europe seeks to meet its energy challenges – not only through decarbonization but also through the unique value of the existing gas infrastructure and its value to society in Europe – both industry and consumers, he added.

Watson went on to add that the role of gas should not be a mystery for anyone, today it is driving decarbonization efforts as a substitute for fuels with higher greenhouse gas emissions.

“In the future we will see the existing gas infrastructure carry increasing volumes of renewable gas and also decarbonized gas in the form of hydrogen. The Declaration fully supports this view and lays the foundation for achieving a sustainable energy future for all Europeans,” he said.







