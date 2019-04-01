Azerbaijani company reveals start date of road construction in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend









The construction of a highway with the participation of the Azerbaijani company AzVIRT as part of the Bishkek-Osh (Madaniyyat-Jalal Abad) road project is scheduled to begin in May 2019, a source at the company told Trend.

According to the source, the total length of the road is 67 kilometers.

"The project is planned to be completed in three years, and its cost is about $50 million. At the current stage, preparatory earthwork is being carried out. All necessary equipment have been delivered to the site," the source said.

The project also involves German specialists who will share their experience in implementing the large-scale road project.

AzVIRT is one of the well-known road construction contractors in Azerbaijan and is engaged in the construction of roads, runways, airports.

In addition to the construction and design of roads and large objects, the company is engaged in the production of building materials, including asphalt concrete mixtures, fractional rubble, activated mineral powder.