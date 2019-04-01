Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 1, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.4345 manats to 2,197.981 manats per ounce in the country on April 1 compared to the price on March 29.

The price of silver increased by 0.2321 manats to 25.7632 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.512 manats to 1,449.59 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 31.569 manats to 2,353.463 manats.

Precious metals April 1, 2019 March 29, 2019 Gold XAU 2,197.981 2,191.5465 Silver XAG 25.7632 25.5311 Platinum XPT 1,449.59 1,437.078 Palladium XPD 2,353.463 2,321.894

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 1)