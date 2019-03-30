Iran bans potato, onion exports

By Trend

Potato and onion exports will be banned in Iran from April 4, with the aim of regulating the local market, Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Abbas Ghobadi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Ghobadi noted that in the past weeks, exports, especially onion exports to Iraq, have turned to be a reason of increasing prices of this products in Iran.

Therefore, Iran's market regulation committee decided to ban exporting potatoes and onions from the country, he added.

Gobadi further noted that tomato exports have been freed from restrictions in Iran's southern provinces.



In the last few days, the price for a kilogram of onions exceeded 140,000 rials (roughly $3.33).

Another reason for price increase was heavy rainfall which hindered harvesting in the country's Khuzestan and Kerman provinces.