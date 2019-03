Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 43.418 manats or 1.9 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,218.2875 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 18 2,209.813 March 25 - March 19 2,223.1325 March 26 - March 20 - March 27 2,234.9645 March 21 - March 28 2,228.3515 March 22 - March 29 2,191.5465 Average weekly 2,216.47275 Average weekly 2,218.2875