Uzbekistan to host energy, oil, gas exhibitions

By Trend

The largest international exhibitions of the energy and oil and gas sectors in Uzbekistan Power Uzbekistan and OGU 2019 will be held in Tashkent on May 15-17, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The exhibition is organized by the international exhibition company Iteca Exhibitions with the support of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, JSC Uzbekneftegaz, JSC Uzbekenergo and other interested structures.

The international exhibition Power Uzbekistan 2019 - Energy, Energy Saving, Atomic Energy, Alternative Energy Sources will be held in Pavilion 3 and on the open area of Uzexpocenter NEC.

The main exhibition of power engineers will bring together leading companies representing a wide range of areas of the energy complex including energy, nuclear energy, energy saving, electrical equipment, alternative energy, power electronics, heat and power equipment.

The promising projects in the field of the development of generating capacities of the electric power industry and electrical networks will be presented there.

There will be 50 companies from 11 countries of the world that will present their products and services on Power Uzbekistan, including the USA, Korea, European states, China, Russia, Lithuania, Belarus, Italy, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Ukraine.

International exhibition and conference OGU - Oil & Gas Uzbekistan arouses the traditionally high interest of the global oil and gas players.



Oil & Gas Uzbekistan 2019 is an international platform for key events in the oil and gas industry in the region. The OGU exhibition and conference annually gathers partners not only in oil and gas production, but also in equipment manufacturing and infrastructure development.

This year it will be held for the 23rd time and will bring together over 100 companies from 20 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Korea, Monaco, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine , Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Poland, USA, France and Switzerland.

In the framework of the OGU 2019 International Conference, foreign investors will present projects for the manufacture of high value-added products in the oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan.

OGU exhibition unites such major thematic sections as: geology and geophysics, oil and gas production, transportation and storage, oil and gas processing, petrochemistry and gas chemistry, information and communication technologies and others.

Within the framework of Power Uzbekistan and OGU 2019, meetings will be organized in B2B and B2G formats with the participation of the leadership of the Ministry of Energy, Agency Uzatom, Uzbekneftegaz JSC and other organizations, investors, exhibitors and conference delegates.