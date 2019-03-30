Hungary interested in getting Azerbaijani gas

|
By Trend
President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto have reached a preliminary agreement on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.
During the meeting, it was noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is developing at a high level in various areas.
At the meeting, the Hungarian side expressed interest in getting Azerbaijani gas through this corridor.