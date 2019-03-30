Hungary interested in getting Azerbaijani gas

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto have reached a preliminary agreement on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

During the meeting, it was noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is developing at a high level in various areas.

During the meeting, it was also said that the Southern Gas Corridor project being implemented by Azerbaijan is of particular importance. With the help of this project, which connects two continents, natural gas produced in the Caspian basin will reach the gas network in Europe, and this will enable gas transportation to many countries, including Hungary.

At the meeting, the Hungarian side expressed interest in getting Azerbaijani gas through this corridor.