Uzbek Airlines increases flight frequency to New York

By Trend

The national airline Uzbekistan Airways has introduced the third frequency of regular passenger flights to New York from April 2, 2019, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Aircraft will be flying according to the following schedule (GMT +5):

HY 101 Tashkent (07:05) - New York (10:55)

HY 102 New York (12:55) - Tashkent (09:55 on Wednesday).

Moreover, Uzbekistan Airways plans to increase the frequency of flights to Jeddah three times.



The national airline launched flights Tashkent - Jeddah with a frequency of twice a week since October 28 last year. To attract potential tourists in the direction of Ziyorat tourism, they are docked with Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent flights.