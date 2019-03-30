SOCAR to get 80,000 tons of Urals crude from Surgutneftegaz

|
By Trend
Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded Azerbaijan’s SOCAR 80,000 tons of Urals crude in a sell tender on March 29 for loading from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on April 26-27, traders said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Surgutneftegaz obtained an additional loading slot in Novorossiisk on April 26-27 on March 28 after Rosneft cancelled its cargo, which was planned for loading on the same dates, according to the traders.
Earlier, Surgutneftegaz on March 27 awarded a spot tender to sell a Urals cargo loading from Primorsk port on April 10-11 to SOCAR.
SOCAR purchased the cargo to supply its new Star refinery in Turkey, traders said. The plant is expected to reach its full production capacity in April.