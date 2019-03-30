SOCAR to get 80,000 tons of Urals crude from Surgutneftegaz

By Trend

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded Azerbaijan’s SOCAR 80,000 tons of Urals crude in a sell tender on March 29 for loading from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on April 26-27, traders said, Trend reports citing Reuters.



Surgutneftegaz obtained an additional loading slot in Novorossiisk on April 26-27 on March 28 after Rosneft cancelled its cargo, which was planned for loading on the same dates, according to the traders.

Earlier, Surgutneftegaz on March 27 awarded a spot tender to sell a Urals cargo loading from Primorsk port on April 10-11 to SOCAR.

Reportedly, the cargo of 100,000 tons was added to the Primorsk loading plan in April on March 26.



SOCAR purchased the cargo to supply its new Star refinery in Turkey, traders said. The plant is expected to reach its full production capacity in April.