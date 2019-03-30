Azerbaijan Tourism Forum to be held in Gabala

By Trend

Azerbaijan Tourism Forum was firstly celebrated in 2016.Since then, A number of things are discussed with the presence of local and foreign speakers in this forum such as the tourism opportunities of the country,future perspectives,how to implement modern technological innovations in order to improve the tourism of the country, legislation and related matters.

The tourism forum is the only Azerbaijani forum that all of the experts and businessmen who have connection with tourism participate in it.

Azerbaijan Tourism Forum is organized by Tourismlab. MMC. It should be noted that Tourism Lab. MMC is also the organizer of Tourism Students Meetup.

This year The Forum will be organized in Gabala.

The main aim is that to focus the purposes which have been mentioned above on the tourism of other regions.



One of the aims of us is to enable meeting among the tourism experts of the region with the local and foreign experts with the help of this forum.

You can get more information about Azerbaijan Tourism Forum in the links mentioned below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/turizmforumuazerbaycan

Website: http://turizmforumu.az