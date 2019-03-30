Diglas shopping center businessmen won’t have to pay for rent first several months

By Trend





Entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire that occurred March 26 in the Diglas shopping center in Nizami district in Baku, won’t be required to pay rent price for their places during the first 4-5 months, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports March 29.

“In the future, these facilities will be leased to entrepreneurs on preferential terms, and there are already certain proposals,” the minister said.

He noted that there are plans to start paying compensations from the beginning of the next week.

“The Reserve Fund of the President of Azerbaijan has already allocated funds for these purposes to the Economy Ministry,” Mustafayev said.

The minister noted that all information received from businessmen on these days will be checked and other state agencies such as the Ministry of Taxes, the State Customs Committee and others will be also involved in this work.

He added that the exact number of the entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire is unknown, since the shopping center consists of two buildings.

“In accordance with the initial information, there were 60 stores in the building “Diglas 1” and 111 stores in the building “Diglas 2”,” Mustafayev said. “The main mission of the working group is to check and process all the information.”

A working group was created upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to assist and support the entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire. The working group will receive the entrepreneurs until March 31.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, head of the ministry’s office Ayaz Aliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov and representatives of other structures controlled by the ministry are taking part in the meeting.

The representatives of the ministry are receiving citizens one by one and listening to the problems of each entrepreneur separately. Following the meeting, they are provided with the necessary contacts for further communication.







