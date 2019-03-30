People from burnt down Diglas shopping center to get temporary workplaces

By Trend





Entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire that occurred March 26 in the Diglas shopping center in Nizami district in Baku will get temporary workplaces in other shopping centers, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at a meeting with entrepreneurs, Trend reports March 29.

A working group was created upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to assist and support the entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire. The working group will receive the entrepreneurs until March 31.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, head of the ministry’s office Orkhan Novruzov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov and representatives of other structures controlled by the ministry are taking part in the meeting.

The representatives of the ministry are receiving citizens one by one and listening to the problems of each entrepreneur separately. Following the meeting, they are provided with the necessary contacts for further communication.