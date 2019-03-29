What spheres in Turkey Azerbaijani businessmen invest in?

By Trend





In February 2019, the greatest number of the companies with Azerbaijani capital in Turkey were registered in wholesale and retail sale (19 companies), as well as in the construction sector (7 companies), the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend.

"In February, 42 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey, which is 14 more compared to the same month in 2018," the report said.

The total capital of Azerbaijani companies registered in February 2019 in Turkey amounted to 7.426 million Turkish liras, while in February 2018 this figure amounted to 6.167 million Turkish liras.

The TOBB noted that in February 2019, the greatest number of companies with Azerbaijani capital was registered in Istanbul (35 companies).

In February 2019, 6,670 companies were registered in Turkey as a whole, which is 5.64 percent less compared to the same month in 2018.

"The total capital of companies registered in Turkey in February amounted to 4.946 billion liras," the report said.

(1 USD = 5.5044 TRY on March 27)