Baku may hold International Astronautical Federation’s events

By Trend





The delegation of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos open joint stock company took part in the annual congress of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in Paris, Trend reports referring to the joint-stock company.

Azercosmos is an IAF member.

During the IAF congress, Chairman of Azercosmos open joint stock company Rashad Nabiyev spoke about Azerbaijan’s role in space.

The traditional congresses which are annually held are considered one of the IAF important events.

During the event, a number of meetings were held with the participation of the corresponding committees and bureaus consisting of the president of the IAF and the National Center for Space Studies of France and vice-presidents.

The discussions related to the work to be done during the year between the IAF member-structures, the role of the "new space industry" on the global space arena and trends in this sphere were held.

During the congress, the agitation and propaganda work was carried out among member-structures to popularize Azerbaijan as a space country and to hold the IAF prestigious events in Baku in the future.



