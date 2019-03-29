Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on March 29, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 36.805 manats to 2,191.5465 manats per ounce in the country on March 29 compared to the price on March 28.

The price of silver decreased by 0.493 manats to 25.5311 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 18.7765 manats to 1,437.078 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 142.426 manats to 2,321.894 manats.

Precious metals March 29, 2019 March 28, 2019 Gold XAU 2,191.5465 2,228.3515 Silver XAG 25.5311 26.0241 Platinum XPT 1,437.078 1,455.8545 Palladium XPD 2,321.894 2,464.32

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 29)