WCO sec.-gen. hails Trusted-Trader program implemented in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan has successfully implemented a Trusted-Trader program based on Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, WCO Secretary-General, said in an interview with Azernews.

Trusted-Trader related programs are an enlarged form of simplified customs procedures that have been applied successfully in many countries around the world under various names, he said.

"The new Customs Code that came into force on 2012 and its implementing normative acts, developed on the basis of the EU’s Modernized Community Customs Code and the WCO’s Revised Kyoto Convention, incorporate provisions based on such programs," he noted.

The Azerbaijani AEO concept aims to enhance supply chain security and facilitate trade by simplifying customs procedures, he added.

"Over the last decade, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has worked closely with the WCO in order to fully operationalize its national AEO Program," he said. "In addition, Azerbaijan’s legislation incorporates a Customs compliance program, namely the "Green Corridor" Gating System."

The Green Corridor, launched on February 1, 2019, allows transporting goods through the border upon a brief declaration, which helps to speed up customs procedures and implement a more flexible and transparent customs control.

The World Customs Organization (WCO), established in 1952 as the Customs Co-operation Council, is an independent intergovernmental body that acts as a global centre of Customs expertise and the voice of the international Customs community.

The WCO develops and maintains a range of instruments, standards and tools covering core Customs subjects including, among others, commodity classification, valuation, rules of origin, compliance and enforcement, trade facilitation and capacity building among others.

From 17 founding Members in 1952, the WCO today represents more than 180 Member Customs Administrations across the globe, divided into six geographical regions.

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan became a Member in June 1992, and belongs to the WCO Europe region. The SCC is a very active WCO Member and contributes to WCO meetings and ongoing initiatives, ambitioning to have a leadership role in the region.