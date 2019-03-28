Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange falls on CBA notes

By Trend





Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 307.4 million manats on March 27, Trendreports referring to the BSE.

Yesterday, most of the operations fell on the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and amounted to almost 298 million manats. The deals were concluded at a price range between 99.3065 manats and 99.4581 manats per note.

There were also transactions in bonds on the secondary market. The daily volume of transactions with bonds on the stock exchange amounted to 124,500 manats. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and USD bonds of the Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR.

In the BSE secondary market of shares, the volume of transactions amounted to 118,600 manats. During the day, 59,300 transactions were completed on shares.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 9.2 million manats.