Tariyel Ismayilov has become a new Chairman of the Executive Board of Bank Respublika

One of the leading banks in the country, Bank Respublika held an ordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board.

It was decided at the meeting to appoint Tariyel Ismayilov as a new Chairman of the Bank's Executive Board. Tariyel Ismayilov will take up his new duties starting from April 2, 2019.

Asef Namazov, who made a great contribution to the development of the bank, leaves his post at his own will and will continue his work in different business structure.

Tariyel Ismayilov, who has extensive experience in the banking sector, previously held a position of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of AccessBank CJSC. He has a diploma in "Legal regulation of the economy." He is married and has 2 children.