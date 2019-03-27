TODAY.AZ / Business

First passenger train arrives in Georgia by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

27 March 2019

By Trend


First passenger train launched by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway arrived in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The passenger train of the Swiss company Stadler launched by BTK in test mode. The train belongs to "Azerbaijan Railways". A few days ago the train arrived in Istanbul from Switzerland. From Turkey, the train headed for Georgia via the Istanbul-Kars-Akhalkalaki-Tbilisi-Baku railway.

Regular passenger transportation by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019.


