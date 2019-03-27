TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan plans to increase rail freight turnover

26 March 2019

The volume of freight turnover of railway transport in Azerbaijan is planned to be increased to 5.3 ton-kilometers in 2019, which is 17.7 percent more than last year’s figure, a government source told Trend.

According to government forecasts, the turnover will increase in subsequent years. As such, this figure will stand at 5.9 billion ton-kilometers in 2020, 6.6 billion ton-kilometers in 2021, and 7.4 billion ton-kilometers in 2022.

The freight turnover of road transport is also expected to increase to 17.7 ton-kilometers, with that of sea transport increasing to 7.2 ton-kilometers, and that of air transport to 0.9 ton-kilometers.

