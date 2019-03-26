Belarusian expert talks potential areas for expanding co-op with Azerbaijan

By Trend:

Belarus and Azerbaijan have a powerful scientific, technical, technological and production potential that must be actively used to develop bilateral cooperation, Belarusian economist Anton Gurevich told Trend.

He said that Azerbaijan and Belarus have real opportunities and potential for expanding cooperation in the field of high technologies.

The expert noted that Belarus is interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan on mutually beneficial conditions, and as a result of this, the parties closely cooperate in the field of machine engineering, in particular, to expand the assembly sites for Belarusian MTZ tractors and MAZ vehicles that are already operating in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is one of the important and reliable economic partners of Belarus, and more than 250 companies are involved in the bilateral trade, and they carry out deliveries regarding hundreds of commodity positions, Gurevich said.

“More than 40 Azerbaijani companies are dealers and distributors of Belarusian companies in Azerbaijan,” he added.

He noted that in parallel, the interaction in the areas of industrial cooperation and services, in the investment area is intensifying.

“There are projects with the participation of Azerbaijani business in Belarus, those related to the creation of business centers, social infrastructure, etc.,” he said. “Meanwhile, I believe that our countries could strengthen cooperation in the fields of transport, tourism and industrial cooperation.”

Gurevich noted that both parties might benefit from the creation of joint technology parks, as well as the expansion of exports on the supplies of industrial products to other countries.