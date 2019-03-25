Azerbaijani alcohol producer eyes to enter new market in Far East

By Trend:

Sharg Ulduzu OJSC, Azerbaijan’s wine-making plant located in Shamkir district, plans to export its products to Japan, Head of the company Asgar Alyrzayev told Trend.

He said that this opportunity may appear this year through the company’s participation in the upcoming exhibition in that country.

"We are constantly looking for potential partners abroad, we expect to find buyers in those countries where we participate in exhibitions, showing our products at international forums," he noted. "This year we are going to showcase our products at the exhibition to be held in Tokyo, and we hope to find new partners there."

He added that the company supplies its products to the markets of Russia and China.

"Unfortunately, our plans with deliveries to Mongolia didn’t succeed, we couldn’t agree on a number of issues related to logistics," he said.

He noted that the company’s products have an international certificate ISO:22000, a certificate of conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, as well as a hygiene certificate issued by the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The company uses the latest technology. Modern German and Italian equipment is installed at the plant.