Zangezur tanker overhauled in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

By Trend

Zangezur tanker, which belongs to the Marine Transport Fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, has been overhauled, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The work was successfully completed at the Zigh Ship Repair Yard.

Main and auxiliary engines, auxiliary mechanisms and devices have been repaired in the engine department of the vessel. The work was also carried out on the installation of electricity and automation equipment.

The tanker was successfully tested at sea and has been again attracted to transportation.

The carrying capacity of the tanker is 13,000 tons. The length of the vessel is 150 meters and the width is 17.3 meters.

ASCO's tanker fleet holds a leading position in the Caspian basin. Two more tankers are being built at the Baku Shipyard. One of them - the tanker Lachin was launched March 22 to implement the next construction phase. It will be commissioned June 2019.






















































