Russian airline company launching new flights to Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Russian airline company IrAero is expanding the geography of flights from Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Regular flights to Russia’s Orenburg, Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk cities are available from Baku. The flights will be operated on Russian Superjet 100 aircraft.

Baku-Orenburg and Orenburg-Baku flights will start from April 20, 2019. The flight will last two hours and will take place on Saturdays. The ticket price will start from 123 euros one way.

Baku-Yekaterinburg and Yekaterinburg-Baku flights will be launched June 18, 2019 and will be operated on Tuesdays. The travel time will be three hours. The ticket price will start from 143 euros one way.

Baku-Chelyabinsk and Chelyabinsk-Baku flights will be operated on Tuesdays from April 9 and September 10 and on Thursdays from June 20. The travel time will be three hours. The ticket price will start from 136 euros one way.