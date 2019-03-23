Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 11 1.7 March 18 1.7 March 12 1.7 March 19 1.7 March 13 1.7 March 20 - March 14 1.7 March 21 - March 15 1.7 March 22 - Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0017 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.92795 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 11 1.9097 March 18 1.9271 March 12 1.9128 March 19 1.9288 March 13 1.9181 March 20 - March 14 1.9242 March 21 - March 15 1.9241 March 22 - Average weekly 1.9178 Average weekly 1.92795

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02588 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 11 0.0257 March 18 0.0263 March 12 0.0258 March 19 0.0264 March 13 0.0259 March 20 - March 14 0.0260 March 21 - March 15 0.0260 March 22 - Average weekly 0.02588 Average weekly 0.02635

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3117 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 11 0.3124 March 18 0.3119 March 12 0.3127 March 19 0.3110 March 13 0.3114 March 20 - March 14 0.3112 March 21 - March 15 0.3110 March 22 - Average weekly 0.3117 Average weekly 0.31145

March 20-26 are non-working days in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, and in this regard, the exchange rate of manat against other currencies wasn’t formed.