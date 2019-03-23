TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

23 March 2019

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 11

1.7

March 18

1.7

March 12

1.7

March 19

1.7

March 13

1.7

March 20

-

March 14

1.7

March 21

-

March 15

1.7

March 22

-

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0017 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.92795 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 11

1.9097

March 18

1.9271

March 12

1.9128

March 19

1.9288

March 13

1.9181

March 20

-

March 14

1.9242

March 21

-

March 15

1.9241

March 22

-

Average weekly

1.9178

Average weekly

1.92795

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02588 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 11

0.0257

March 18

0.0263

March 12

0.0258

March 19

0.0264

March 13

0.0259

March 20

-

March 14

0.0260

March 21

-

March 15

0.0260

March 22

-

Average weekly

0.02588

Average weekly

0.02635

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3117 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 11

0.3124

March 18

0.3119

March 12

0.3127

March 19

0.3110

March 13

0.3114

March 20

-

March 14

0.3112

March 21

-

March 15

0.3110

March 22

-

Average weekly

0.3117

Average weekly

0.31145

March 20-26 are non-working days in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, and in this regard, the exchange rate of manat against other currencies wasn’t formed.

