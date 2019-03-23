Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
March 11
1.7
March 18
1.7
March 12
1.7
March 19
1.7
March 13
1.7
March 20
-
March 14
1.7
March 21
-
March 15
1.7
March 22
-
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0017 manats or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.92795 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
March 11
1.9097
March 18
1.9271
March 12
1.9128
March 19
1.9288
March 13
1.9181
March 20
-
March 14
1.9242
March 21
-
March 15
1.9241
March 22
-
Average weekly
1.9178
Average weekly
1.92795
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02588 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
March 11
0.0257
March 18
0.0263
March 12
0.0258
March 19
0.0264
March 13
0.0259
March 20
-
March 14
0.0260
March 21
-
March 15
0.0260
March 22
-
Average weekly
0.02588
Average weekly
0.02635
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3117 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
March 11
0.3124
March 18
0.3119
March 12
0.3127
March 19
0.3110
March 13
0.3114
March 20
-
March 14
0.3112
March 21
-
March 15
0.3110
March 22
-
Average weekly
0.3117
Average weekly
0.31145
March 20-26 are non-working days in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, and in this regard, the exchange rate of manat against other currencies wasn’t formed.