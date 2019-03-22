Star refinery to help Turkey reduce diesel imports to 40%

By Trend

Star Refinery will help Turkey reduce diesel imports to 40 percent, Mesut ?lter, director general of Star Refinery, said addressing the Uludag Economy Summit, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

“The diesel market has been growing significantly over the last 10 years. Currently, Turkey meets 60 percent of its diesel demand by import, however, with the production capacity of Star Refinery, this figure will drop to 40 percent. Turkey will also fully cover its demand for jet fuel,” he said.

?lter also noted that SOCAR has already made $15 billion out of $19.5 billion worth investments in Turkey.

“These investments are important steps towards ensuring Turkey’s energy supply security,” he added.

The opening ceremony of the Star oil refinery took place on October 19, 2018 in Izmir, Turkey.



The total refining capacity of the refinery will be 10 million tons, and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is the main supplier of crude for the refinery. The refinery will significantly reduce the dependence of Turkey on imports of petrochemical products.

The refinery worth $6.3 billion, built by SOCAR in the Aliaga District of Izmir, will produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 1.6 million tons of aviation fuel, 4.8 million tons of low-sulfur diesel, 700,000 tons of petroleum coke, 420,000 tons of mixed xylene and 160,000 tons of sulfur.