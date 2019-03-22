Owner’s engineer named for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria

By Trend

The project company ICGB successfully completed the public procurement procedure with subject "Selection of Owner’s Engineer for the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector project (IGB)", Trend learned from the company.



After launching an open procedure, the Commission assigned by ICGB selected the consortium "TIBEI" as a contractor.

The consortium has offered the most economical price for the main package of services - EUR 5 670 000.00. "TIBEI" is a consortium of foreign and Bulgarian companies including the following members: Tractebel Engineering S.A (Belgium), Tractebel Engineering SRL (Italy), INTBER GMBH (registered in Austria), Ipsilon Consult OOD (Bulgaria) and Engineering EAD (Bulgaria).

The selection of Owner’s Engineer is one of three key tenders for the completion of the project.

The owner’s engineer is key for management and control of the realization of the IGB project in the preparation phase and during the implementation of the construction process. The commitment involves assisting the Contracting Entity in the implementation of the project during the construction phase until the pipeline enters into operation and management of all the main contracts related to the project - including the contract for the supply of line pipes and the contract for the award of design, procurement and construction.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.