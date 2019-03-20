TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan to receive water soluble fertilizers by end-March

20 March 2019

Trend:

Hydrometallurgical Plant JSC, a fertilizer producer in Russia’s Stavropol Krai, will start supplying water soluble fertilizers to Azerbaijan at the end of March this year, Trendreports with reference to Interfax-Russia.

“Arrangements on deliveries were reached at the conference “Argus Mineral Fertilizers 2019. Production and Logistics in the Caspian-Black Sea Region” held in Baku March 14-15,” the message said. “As part of the conference, representatives of the Hydrometallurgical Plant JSC and the Cashmere Capital trading house signed a number of agreements on the supply of monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate and monopotassium phosphate. The first deliveries of water soluble fertilizers should begin at the end of March 2019.”

