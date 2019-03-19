New feed processing plants launched in Azerbaijan

By Trend





A feed processing plant has been commissioned in the Azad Garagoyunlu village of Azerbaijan’s Terter district as part of the project SEDA (Socio-Economic Development Activity in Azerbaijan) being jointly implemented by the Azerbaijani government and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Trend reports with reference to the Economy Ministry.

In connection with the commissioning of the feed processing plant, an event was held with the organizational support of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the agency’s Board Elchin Ibrahimov, Head of the Terter District Executive Power Mustagim Mammadov and USAID Project Manager Parviz Musayev noted that the implementation of business projects in the districts, including the commissioning of the feed processing plant in the Azad Garagoyunlu village of the Terter district, contributes to the development of the agriculture sector of the district.

In particular, it contributes to the expansion of activities in the field of livestock breeding and crop production, meets the needs in feed and increases employment.

As part of the SEDA project, a feed processing plant was commissioned on the same day in the Yeni Dashkand village of the Barda district.

At the feed processing plants in Azad Garagoyunlu and Yeni Dashkand villages, a production site and a warehouse were built, equipment was installed that makes it possible to refine two tons of seeds per hour, grind feed and chop the grass.