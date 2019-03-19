Gold, silver prices keep increasing in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on March 19, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 13.3195 manats to 2,223.1325 manats per ounce in the country on March 19 compared to the price on March 18.

The price of silver increased by 0.1779 manats to 26.1769 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 17.221 manats to 1,425.875 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 58.735 manats to 2,690.6325 manats.

Precious metals March 19, 2019 March 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,223.1325 2,209.813 Silver XAG 26.1769 25.999 Platinum XPT 1,425.8750 1,408.654 Palladium XPD 2,690.6325 2,631.8975