Gold, silver prices keep increasing in Azerbaijan

By Trend
The gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on March 19, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 13.3195 manats to 2,223.1325 manats per ounce in the country on March 19 compared to the price on March 18.
The price of silver increased by 0.1779 manats to 26.1769 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 17.221 manats to 1,425.875 manats in the country.
The price of palladium increased by 58.735 manats to 2,690.6325 manats.
Precious metals
March 19, 2019
March 18, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,223.1325
2,209.813
Silver
XAG
26.1769
25.999
Platinum
XPT
1,425.8750
1,408.654
Palladium
XPD
2,690.6325
2,631.8975
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 19)