Gold, silver prices keep increasing in Azerbaijan

19 March 2019 [10:15] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on March 19, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 13.3195 manats to 2,223.1325 manats per ounce in the country on March 19 compared to the price on March 18.

The price of silver increased by 0.1779 manats to 26.1769 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 17.221 manats to 1,425.875 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 58.735 manats to 2,690.6325 manats.

Precious metals

March 19, 2019

March 18, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,223.1325

2,209.813

Silver

XAG

26.1769

25.999

Platinum

XPT

1,425.8750

1,408.654

Palladium

XPD

2,690.6325

2,631.8975

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 19)

