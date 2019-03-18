Decision to extend OPEC+ deal may be made in June - Saudi minister

By Trend





The decision to extend the OPEC+ deal may be made in June this year, Minister of Energy, Industry and Natural Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih told reporters on the sidelines of the 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Baku, Trend reports March 18.

The minister added that in April it’s too early to make an extension decision.

On Dec.7, 2018, an agreement was reached at the fifth ministerial meeting of the non-OPEC member and non-OPEC countries in Vienna to cut daily oil production by 1.2 million barrels.

The 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is underway in Baku March 18. A day before the JMMC meeting, Baku hosted the 27th meeting of the Joint Technical Commission.