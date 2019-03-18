Russia committed to implementation of OPEC+ deal - official

By Trend





Russia is committed to the implementation of the OPEC+ agreement and oil production volumes in the country show this, Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin said, Trend reports March 18.

He was speaking at the opening of the 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Baku.

He expressed hope that the meeting on March 18 will become another step to achieve better results in the oil market, to provide even better understanding and elimination of uncertainty, and to discuss further steps during the first six months of the agreement’s implementation.

The 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is underway in Baku March 18. A day before the JMMC meeting, Baku hosted the 27th meeting of the Joint Technical Commission.

The today’s meeting participants discuss the current state of the oil market, existing problems and other issues.

The event then will feature a presentation on the pace of oil market development, and the report of the Joint Technical Commission on production figures for February will be read out.