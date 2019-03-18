OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting starting in Baku

The 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is starting in Baku March 18, Trend reports.

It is expected that Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, chairman of the Joint Monitoring Committee, Minister of Energy, Industry and Natural Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, president of OPEC, People's Minister of Petroleum of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernandez and Secretary General of OPEC Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo will make an opening speech at the meeting.

The event then will feature a presentation on the pace of oil market development, and the report of the Joint Technical Commission on production figures for February will be read out.

A day before the JMMC meeting, Baku hosted the 27th meeting of the Joint Technical Commission.

The meeting on March 18 will also include ministers and senior representatives of Algeria, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Congo, Russia, Kazakhstan, Bahrain and Brunei.