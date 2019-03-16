Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 4 1.7 March 11 1.7 March 5 1.7 March 12 1.7 March 6 1.7 March 13 1.7 March 7 1.7 March 14 1.7 March 8 - March 15 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7