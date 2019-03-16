TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

16 March 2019 [18:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 4

1.7

March 11

1.7

March 5

1.7

March 12

1.7

March 6

1.7

March 13

1.7

March 7

1.7

March 14

1.7

March 8

-

March 15

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0144 manats or 0.75 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9178 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 4

1.9321

March 11

1.9097

March 5

1.9262

March 12

1.9128

March 6

1.9208

March 13

1.9181

March 7

1.9217

March 14

1.9242

March 8

-

March 15

1.9241

Average weekly

1.9252

Average weekly

1.9178

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.17 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02588 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 4

0.0259

March 11

0.0257

March 5

0.0259

March 12

0.0258

March 6

0.0258

March 13

0.0259

March 7

0.0258

March 14

0.0260

March 8

-

March 15

0.0260

Average weekly

0.02585

Average weekly

0.02588

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0014 manats or 0.45 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3117 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 4

0.3166

March 11

0.3124

March 5

0.3154

March 12

0.3127

March 6

0.3154

March 13

0.3114

March 7

0.313

March 14

0.3112

March 8

-

March 15

0.3110

Average weekly

0.3151

Average weekly

0.3117


