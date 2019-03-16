Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
March 4
1.7
March 11
1.7
March 5
1.7
March 12
1.7
March 6
1.7
March 13
1.7
March 7
1.7
March 14
1.7
March 8
-
March 15
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0144 manats or 0.75 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9178 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
March 4
1.9321
March 11
1.9097
March 5
1.9262
March 12
1.9128
March 6
1.9208
March 13
1.9181
March 7
1.9217
March 14
1.9242
March 8
-
March 15
1.9241
Average weekly
1.9252
Average weekly
1.9178
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.17 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02588 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
March 4
0.0259
March 11
0.0257
March 5
0.0259
March 12
0.0258
March 6
0.0258
March 13
0.0259
March 7
0.0258
March 14
0.0260
March 8
-
March 15
0.0260
Average weekly
0.02585
Average weekly
0.02588
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0014 manats or 0.45 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3117 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
March 4
0.3166
March 11
0.3124
March 5
0.3154
March 12
0.3127
March 6
0.3154
March 13
0.3114
March 7
0.313
March 14
0.3112
March 8
-
March 15
0.3110
Average weekly
0.3151
Average weekly
0.3117