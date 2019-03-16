Azerbaijan purchases over 40 units of agricultural equipment from Iran

By Trend:

Last year, Azerbaijan’s Agroleasing OJSC purchased 44 units of various agricultural equipment from Iran, Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Economic Development of Azerbaijan, said during the 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Committee for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Affairs, Trend reports.

The minister said that there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the field of agriculture between the two countries.

"To further deepen our cooperation in this area, we propose to apply Iranian technologies in the production of dried fruits and vegetables, establish cooperation between relevant structures in the field of agricultural research and trade, and sign an agreement on cooperation on food safety," Mustafayev said.