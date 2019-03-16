Azerbaijan opens bridge on highway to Iran [PHOTO]

Trend:

A bridge located on one of the main highways running from Azerbaijan to Iran has opened in Azerbaijan’s Salyan district, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the bridge on the River Kur took place on March 16.

The bridge that was built and commissioned 25 years ago was closed for repair since June 1, 2018. It was reconstructed under the control of the State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan and resumed its operation.

The opening ceremony was attended by chairman of the management board of the State Motor Road Agency Saleh Mammadov, representatives of Salyan District Executive Power and MPs.

The bridge is located on one of the main highways running to Iran. Its length is 316 meters and the width is 12 meters with pedestrian crossings and has 6 spans.



