Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange amounts to almost 250M manats

By Trend:

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Mar. 11-15 amounted to 249.2 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 233.8 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.3 million notes at a price from 93.3873 manats to 1,008.8333 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 10.8 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $84,700 (144,100 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 10.7 million manats.

All transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 65,700 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations on manat bonds amounted to 4.5 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on Mar. 16)