Azerbaijan's GDP shows significant growth

By Trend:

Azerbaijan’s GDP volume reached about 11.5 billion manats in January-February 2019 that is 3 percent more than in January-February 2018, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 1,163.8 manats.

Some 47.2 percent (5.4 billion manats) of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounted for industrial sphere, 5.4 percent (623.5 million manats) – for construction, 3.2 percent (363.7 million manats) – for agriculture, forestry and fishery.

Net taxes on production and import accounted for 7.2 percent (826.5 million manats) of Azerbaijan’s GDP.

According to the report, 10.1 percent of the GDP (1.15 billion manats), produced in the service sector, accounted for trade and maintenance of vehicles, 6.8 percent (786.5 million manats) – for transport and storage, 2.6 percent (302 million manats) – for accommodation of tourists and catering, 1.8 percent (202.7 million manats) – for information and communication services, 15.7 percent (1.8 billion manats) – for other services.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 15)